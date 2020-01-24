Speaker insists copies of Ranjan’s telephone recordings not received

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today reiterated that that Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled copies of the controversial telephone recordings.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today, the Speaker denied reports that copies of the recordings had been received.

On Tuesday Ramanayake had told Parliament he had tabled extracts of some of the recordings which have already created a stir in the country as well as fresh ones.

The Parliamentarian also expressed regret over the harm the recordings had done to some people.

However, he insisted that ethics was not important to him as he recorded the conversations with good intentions.

He said that among the telephone recordings in his possession are that of conversations he had with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several others.

Ramanayake also revealed that among the recordings is a conversation he had with an official over who was responsible for the bomb attack on a concert staged in Colombo by Indian star Shahrukh Khan in 2004. (Colombo Gazette)