The Constitutional Council has approved President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s recommendation to appoint the President of the Court of Appeal Yasantha Kodagoda PC, as a Supreme Court judge.

President Rajapaksa had sent the recommendation to the Constitutional Council recently.

Kodagoda had been appointed the the President of Court of Appeal in March last year.

The Constitutional Council also approved the appointment of justice A.H.M.D Nawaz as the President of the Court of Appeal. (Colombo Gazette)