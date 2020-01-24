Batticaloa Tamil journalists receive death threats

A group of Tamil journalists in Batticaloa have received death threats through leaflets placed at the Batticaloa Press Club.

Activist Ruki Fernando said that leaflets were placed under the door of the Batticaloa Press Club threatening the journalists.

The leaflets had images of the journalists and a warning saying “Be aware! Be aware!! These are the Reporters who received money from the Tigers abroad. Soon give them death sentence”.

The journalists targeted in the leaflets are Krishnakumar (ITN), Selvakumar Nilanthan (LANKA SRI), Punniyamoorthy Sasikaran (SIRASA), Kuharasa Supojan (SHAKTHI TV), Nallathambi Nithyananthan (SHAKTHI TV), Vadivel Sakthivel (THINAKKURAL) and Subramaniam Kunalingam (THINAKKURAL).

A complaint has been filed at the Batticaloa Police station. (Colombo Gazette)