Yenlo and 42Crunch enter strategic partnership to secure APIs and enforce API policies

Global integration- and API management specialist Yenlo and specialist in API security 42Crunch, today announced a strategic partnership to secure and enforce API-policies as an added value service to Yenlo’s growing API business across the world.

42Crunch offers an enterprise-grade, full-fledged, end-to-end API security platform. Using the 42Crunch platform, enterprises have a unique set of integrated API security tools that allow discovery, remediation of OpenAPI vulnerabilities, and runtime protection against API attacks.

The API security provided by 42Crunch complements Yenlo’s comprehensive API management and integration solutions, including Connext, a 24/7 managed integration cloud platform. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, the cloud solution significantly facilitates the ability to integrate databases, applications, services and processes.

Under the agreement, Yenlo will resell 42Crunch API security services, including Audit, Scan and Protection. The services will be offered both as standalone solutions and as part of Yenlo’s Connext platform.Together, the 42Crunch platform and Yenlo Connext will enable enterprises to make security part of their continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD).

“As more APIs drive modern applications, we are seeing a strong demand among CIOs, CTOs and enterprise architects to more efficiently integrate API security with CI/CD. Adding the 42Crunchsecurity platform to our portfolio means we can address this demand by offering our global customers a great, new innovative API security service that they can put right into their CI/CD pipelines,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo.

“Yenlo has a long history of building and deploying highly available and scalable API-based applications for its customers. With our API security solution integrated into Connext, customers will have access to one of the most secure cloud-based integration platforms available today securing their own APIs in a few clicks,” said Jacques Declas, CEO and co-founder of 42Crunch.