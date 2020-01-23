UNP fears attempt to control media through false claims

The United National Party (UNP) today feared there could be attempts to control the media through false claims.

UNP Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera said that the Police have made misleading statements on the former Chairman of Lake House Krishantha Cooray and journalist Dharisha Basitians.

He said that the Police had attempted to claim links between Cooray and the Swiss Embassy employee abduction incident.

Perera warned that the false claims could be an attempt to instill fear in the media and control them indirectly.