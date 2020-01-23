Sri Lanka to outsource visa service for Chinese tourists

Sri Lanka has decided to outsource visa services for Chinese tourists to a sub-agent in China.

The Government said that the move will help draw more Chinese tourists to Sri Lanka.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that some Chinese tourists find it difficult to apply for visas to visit Sri Lanka owing to a language issue.

As a result, the cabinet has decided to outsource visa services for Chinese tourists to a sub-agent based in China.

This will allow Chinese tourists to apply for visas to visit Sri Lanka in the Chinese language. (Colombo Gazette)