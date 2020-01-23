Parliament informed Ranjan has not tabled controversial recordings

Parliament was informed today (Thursday) that Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled the controversial telephone recordings.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri told Parliament today that while it was reported that Ramanayake had tabled the recordings, as of Thursday morning nothing had been submitted to Parliament.

On Tuesday Ramanayake had told Parliament he had tabled extracts of some of the recordings which have already created a stir in the country as well as fresh ones.

The Parliamentarian also expressed regret over the harm the recordings had done to some people.

However, he insisted that ethics was not important to him as he recorded the conversations with good intentions.

He said that among the telephone recordings in his possession are that of conversations he had with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several others.

Ramanayake also revealed that among the recordings is a conversation he had with an official over who was responsible for the bomb attack on a concert staged in Colombo by Indian star Shahrukh Khan in 2004. (Colombo Gazette)