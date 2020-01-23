Emergency measures to be implemented to avert power crisis

The Government has decided to implement several emergency measures to avert a power crisis.

The Government said that due to a delay in implementing proposed electricity power plant projects the Ceylon Electricity Board is facing a serious crisis.

Therefore, the Cabinet of ministers have decided to take steps with immediate effect considering the proposals submitted by the Minister of Electricity and Power with the objective of securing and safeguarding as well as fulfilling the power requirements in Sri Lanka.

The proposals include constructing a power plant unit with a capacity of 300x2MW as an extension of the Norochcholai coal power plant.

It has also been decided to install an LNG (bi –sectorial natural gas plant) with a capacity of 300MW as a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and India and Japan at Kerawalapitiya.

Construction activities of the LNG (bi –sectorial natural gas plant) with a capacity of 300MW of power proposed to be constructed in the Kerawalapitiya area using funds from the Asian Development Bank will also be expedited.

The construction of hydro – electricity plants will also be accelerated while power projects that are under construction will also be given a push.

It was also agreed to implement projects to be funded by the Government of India for solar power generation with a loan grant of US dollars 100 million. (Colombo Gazette)