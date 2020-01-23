Committee to study AG’s instructions to arrest High Court Judge

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wikramarathne has appointed a five member committee to study instructions issued by the Attorney General to arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitya over the controversial Ranjan Ramanayake telephone recordings.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and produce him before court.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne had stated that the Attorney General directed the CCD to arrest Pilapitiya for conspiring to fabricate false evidence along with Ramanayake.

The committee appointed by the acting Inspector General of Police will study the investigations conducted on the judge and the instructions issued by the Attorney General.