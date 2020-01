A soldier has been arrested after he had murdered a girl, believed to be his lover, in Jaffna today.

The soldier and the girl had been engaged in a conversation near the sea in Pannai, Jaffna.

The soldier had then killed the girl and attempted to flee.

He was however arrested by Air Force officers and handed over to the Police.

The victim is said to be a Sinhalese university student of the Jaffna university. (Colombo Gazette)