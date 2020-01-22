Ranjan seeks access to recordings stored in bank safe

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake today sought permission from Parliament to visit a bank and access recordings of telephone conversations, he says have been stored in a safe.

Speaking in Parliament today, Ramanayake said that he is prepared to submit all the recordings to Parliament if he can have time out of remand prison to access the recordings.

Ramanayake is in remand prison after being arrested over some of the conversations he had with judges on ongoing cases.

The Parliamentarian said that since he is in remand he is unable to access the recordings and reveal details related to some of the telephone conversations he had with various people.

State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera urged the Deputy Speaker to give Ramanayake special clearance to leave the prison premises and access the recordings he claims are stored in a bank. (Colombo Gazette)