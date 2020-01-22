Jayampathy Wickramaratne resigns from Parliament

United National Front (UNF) Parliamentarian Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne has resigned from his Parliament seat.
He has informed the Speaker about his decision and the decision was announced by the Deputy Speaker when Parliament convened today.
Wickramaratne took oaths as a National List MP following the 2015 Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)
