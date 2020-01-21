World class UltraTech Cement now available at MRP of Rs 950 per bag in Sri Lanka

UltraTech Cement, the widely preferred and trusted brand by industry experts and key developers, will now be available to retail consumers at an improved price. In addition to passing on the benefits of the reduction in VAT and removal of NBT on 1 December 2019, UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has further reduced the retail price of a bag of cement to Rs 950 in line with the Gazette Notification issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority, Sri Lanka.

Customers will continue to benefit from the pre- and post-sales service and technical services offered by UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt) Ltd is a part of UltraTech Cement Limited, the third largest cement company in the world (excluding China) with an over 117 MTPA production capacity. UltraTech Cement Lanka is the preferred choice of engineers and project customers for delivering consistent quality.

UltraTech Cement Limited is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India. UltraTech as a brand embodies ‘strength’, ‘reliability’ and ‘innovation’. Together, these attributes inspire engineers to stretch the limits of their imagination to create homes, buildings and structures, which redefine the new nation.

UltraTech Cement is part of Aditya Birla Group, a US $48.3 billion corporation in the League of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 120,000 employees belonging to 42 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, its businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors – metals, pulp and fibre, chemicals, textiles, carbon black, telecom and cement. Today, over 50% of Group revenues flow from overseas operations that span 36 countries in North and South America, Africa and Asia.