Sampath Bank relocates Katugastota off-site ATM with added facilities

Sampath Bank relocated its Katugastota off-site ATM previously located at No. 274/A, Katugastota Road, Kandy to No. 253 & 249/7, Katugastota Road, Kandy (Opposite Siyapatha Finance).

The new location has been upgraded to a Digitalized Banking Zone which comprises cash deposit facilities as well as other general ATM features such as cash withdrawals, fund transfers, utility bill payments, cardless cash facilities and mobile cash facilities. Sampath Bank invites all customers in the area to fully utilize these new offerings.