Ranjan appears in Parliament and creates more drama

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake appeared in Parliament today and created more drama over his telephone recordings.

Ramanayake tabled extracts of some of the recordings which have already created a stir in the country as well as fresh ones.

The Parliamentarian expressed regret over the harm the recordings had done to some people.

However, he insisted that ethics was not important to him as he recorded the conversations with good intentions.

He said that among the telephone recordings in his possession are that of conversations he had with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several others.

Ramanayake also revealed that among the recordings is a conversation he had with an official over who was responsible for the bomb attack on a concert staged in Colombo by Indian star Shahrukh Khan in 2004.

He claimed that the Jathika Hela Urumaya knows who was involved in the attack in which two people were killed.

“Ask Udaya Gammanpila. He knows,” Ramanayake said.

Ramanayake said that he has spoken to several people in the current Government on the telephone but not current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said that copies of the recordings have been stored at several secret locations and will be revealed at the appropriate time.

Ramanayake is currently in remand custody as Police investigate the recordings of conversations he had with judges and the Police.

The Parliamentarian said that he had to record the conversations for his safety.

He said the recordings seized by the Police were not leaked by him but by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)