Interdicted Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala appeared before the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today.

The interdicted Magistrate was asked to appear to make a statement over a leaked telephone recording involving Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The CCD questioned the Magistrate for around 3 hours on the telephone recording.

Hemapala was heard in one of the recordings speaking to Ramanayake over ongoing cases.