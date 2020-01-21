HC to hear case against granting bail to Rajitha in March

The Colombo High Court is to hear the revision application filed against the granting of bail to former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne in March.

The Colombo High Court today said that the revision application filed by the Attorney General will be heard on 5 March.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest Seneratne over the controversial ‘white van’ press briefing staged in November, prior to the Presidential election.

Senaratne was arrested and kept under detention at a private hospital over the ‘white van’ press conference but was granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)