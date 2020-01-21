EFL 3PL sets industry benchmark by acquiring GOTS & BSCI Certifications

The GOTS Certification is a globally-recognized textile processing standard for organic fibres, which takes into account every stage of the process to ensure organic status. Furthermore, the BSCI Certification enables companies to trade with purpose by improving social performance in their supply chain, which builds confidence and peace of mind amongst EFL 3PL’s clients.

The company’s flagship facilities, Freeport in Katunayake and Finished Goods Hub in Orugodawatte have obtained an A Grade in BSCI, which is the highest grading possible. Accelerating its global compliance to provide a holistic offering, EFL 3PL is now able to leverage on these certifications to partner discerning clients.

GOTS and BSCI are the two latest additions to a long list of compliance standards awarded to EFL 3PL, which also include Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, ISO 14064:2006 Greenhouse Gas Accounting & Verification, OHSAS 18000:2007 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems and LEED Gold.

Sammy Akbar – Director, EFL 3PL & Freeport said: “Compliance is hygiene and is non- negotiable. GOTS and BSCI are key milestones on the road map of EFL 3PL in becoming the most compliant 3PL in the country. Superior adherence to compliance is vital for business continuity and brand protection, for both us and our clients.”

EFL 3PL is a member of Expolanka PLC – a leading conglomerate with interests in Logistics, Leisure and Investments. The company has thrived on overcoming the challenges of operating in limited logistic infrastructure markets, taking its operations to 19 countries, 60+ offices and over 2300 staff around the world.