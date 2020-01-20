Retired judge Padmini Ranawaka questioned on recordings

Retired High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka was questioned by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on the controversial phone recordings involving Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Ranawaka appeared before the CCD today to record the statement.

The CCD had yesterday recorded a statement from Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya over the leaked telephone recordings involving Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Attorney General had instructed the CCD to record the statement after the voice of the judge was heard in one of the recordings.

The Police said that the CCD recorded the statement for nearly 4 hours. (Colombo Gazette)