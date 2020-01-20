Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando further remanded

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were today ordered to be further remanded over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered that they be further remanded till 3 February.

Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested in September for failing to prevent the terror attacks on Easter Sunday but were granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Attorney General had later filed a revision application requesting the Colombo High Court to issue an interim order against the granting of bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to Fernando and Jayasundara.

Accordingly the Colombo High Court rejected the bail granted to Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando and had remanded them.