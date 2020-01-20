Prime Minister admits Ranil sought additional facilities

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today admitted that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has sought additional facilities.

Speaking to electronic media heads today, Rajapaksa said that Wickremesinghe has sought special security, a house and other facilities as a former Prime Minister.

It was reported yesterday that Wickremesinghe has sought a house, office, staff and security as a former Prime Minister.

However, Rajapaksa insisted that no decision has been taken to agree to the request.

The Prime Minister also noted that Wickremesinghe may require security from United National Party (UNP) members owing to the crisis in the party.

He said that he was confident the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and its partners will win the Parliamentary election this year as there was a lot of friction in the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)