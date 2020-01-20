Bhutan football team in Sri Lanka to face Defenders FC

Bhutan’s Paro Football Club players, including 20 players and 5 officials of the club management arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday morning (19) to compete in the preliminary football matches under ‘AFC’ Cup with Defenders FC.

They will compete against Defenders Football Club (Army sports club) on 21 January at the Racecourse ground as one match segment in the Asian Football ‘Confederation’ Cup (AFC) group E.

Defenders Football Club was selected to the final rounds following achievements they recorded in the Dialog Champions League 2019. So far those Army players have faced two matches.

All of those matches will be conducted in agreement with AFC rules and regulations. Defenders FC organizes this match with close cooperation of the Sri Lanka Football Federation.

In addition, 4 referees from Iran will attend the match and a Jordanian will serve as the match commissioner.

Sri Lanka’s Defenders FC is comprised of 18 players and 3 foreign players, 2 from Nigeria and 1 from Ghana.

Brigadier Upali Gunasekara, Chairman Defenders FC on the guidelines given by the Commander of the Army and Sri Lanka Football Federation officials is making final arrangements.

The AFC Cup is an annual continental club football competition is organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Under its current rules, the competition is played primarily between clubs from nations that did not receive direct qualifying slots in the top-tier in the AFC Champions League, based on the AFC Club Competitions’ Ranking.