AG refuses to appear on behalf of MS, RW

The Attorney General (AG) has refused to appear on behalf of former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Easter attacks case.

Additional Solicitor General Farzana Jameel, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the Supreme Court today that the Attorney General will no longer be appearing on behalf of Sirisena and Wickremesinghe, who have been named as respondents in the case.

The Supreme Court commenced hearing the fundamental rights petitions filed over the Easter Sunday attacks today.

The court granted Sirisena and Wickremesinghe time until March 06 to file objections in the case. (Colombo Gazette)