Sri Lankan refugees living in poor conditions in India

The Indian Government says Sri Lankan refugees are living in poor conditions in India.

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that from 1964 to 2008, more than 4,00,000 Tamils from Sri Lanka have been given Indian citizenship.

“In the last six years, as many as 2838 Pakistani refugees, 914 Afghanistani refugees, 172 Bangladeshi refugees including Muslims have been given Indian citizenship. From 1964 to 2008, more than 4,00,000 Tamils (from Sri Lanka) have been given Indian citizenship,” Sitharaman said at ‘Programme on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019’ event in Chennai.

She said the Sri Lankan refugees are living in poor conditions in India and the opposition parties are not talking about their rights.

She said the issue was discussed at length in the Parliament and the government had answered the questions raised by the opposition parties on the CAA.