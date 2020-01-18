Committee to recommend relief to victims of ragging

A committee is to be appointed to recommend relief to victims of ragging at universities, Minister of Information and Communication Technology and Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Bandula Gunawardena said today.

He said that the committee will submit proposals on the type of relief which can be offered to the victims.

The Minister also said that steps will be taken to assist the victims to recommence and complete their studies.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena was speaking at a media conference in Colombo today.

The Minister said that in the year 2018 approximately 2000 students had abandoned university life as a result of being victims of ragging. (Colombo Gazette)