SLFP removes Chandrika from Attanagalla SLFP Organiser post

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has removed former President Chandrika Kumaratunga from the Attanagalla SLFP Organiser post.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the SLFP Central Committee and polit-bureau had reached the decision.

Jayasekera said that Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed as the acting Attanagalla SLFP Organiser.

Kumaratunga was appointed as the SLFP Organiser for Attanagalla in October 2017.

However, last November she supported Sajith Premadasa at the Presidential election after the SLFP decided to support Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)