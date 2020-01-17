HC to decide on 21 January on revised application against Rajitha’s bail

The Colombo High Court is to decide on 21 January if it will hear the revised application filed against the Magistrate Court order to grant bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

Senaratne appeared in court today when the revised application submitted by the Attorney General was considered.

On 8 January the Attorney General filed a revised application in the Colombo High Court against the Magistrate Court order to grant bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

Senaratne, who was arrested and kept under detention at a private hospital over a ‘white van’ press conference , was granted bail on 30 December.

During the November Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions. (Colombo Gazette)