The case over the possession of an unlicensed weapon by Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been postponed to 9th February.

Ramanayake, who is in remand custody, was brought to the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today when the the case was heard.

The Magistrate postponed further hearing to 9th February.

The weapon was found in Ramanayake’s residence in Madiwela during a search operation by the Police recently.