Ban on operating drones imposed after Easter attacks lifted

A ban imposed on operating drones following the Easter Sunday attacks last year, has been lifted.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that drones can now be operated in conformity of civil aviation regulations.

The use of drones and unmanned aircraft had been temporarily banned within Sri Lankan airspace following the Easter Sunday attacks. The ban was in effect until further notice.

The temporary ban followed the deadly suicide attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

There were fears suspects linked to the attacks may use drones to attack key locations. (Colombo Gazette)