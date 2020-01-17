Avant Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi granted bail

Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi, who was arrested and remanded in October last year, has been granted bail.

Following his arrest in October, Senadhipathi was produced before the Colombo Special High Courts where he was ordered to be remanded.

He was wanted over the Avant Garde floating armoury case.

The Attorney General had filed indictments in the Avant-Garde arms trafficking case against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others last September.

The AG filed 7,573 charges against the accused in the case before the Trial-at-Bar at the Special High Court. (Colombo Gazette)