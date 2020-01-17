Army, Governor brief EU on matters related to the North

The Army and Northern Province Governor have briefed the European Union (EU) on matters related to the North.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Sri Lanka and Maldives, Denis Chaibi visited the Security Forces Headquarters in Jaffna and met the Commander of the Security Forces in Jaffna, Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya.

The Army said that the delegation discussed matters pertaining to the land release process, resettlement process and demining in the Jaffna peninsula.

The Commander of the Security Forces in Jaffna presented a comprehensive briefing to the EU delegation, the Army said.

The Ambassador also had talks with the Governor of the Northern Province, Mrs. PSM Charles.

During the meeting, they discussed the needs of the people of the North and future development programs and work plans, the Governor’s office said.

Ambassador Chaibi, meanwhile said that it was a pleasure to meet Governor Charles in Jaffna to discuss current developments, particularly gender issues. (Colombo Gazette)