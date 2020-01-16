Sri Lankan delegation convey condolences to Sultanate of Oman

Minister Susil Premajayantha, Special Envoy of the Government of Sri Lanka accompanied by Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka Faiszer Musthapha, visited the Sultanate of Oman to convey the condolence messages from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy also carried the condolence message from the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena addressed to his counterpart of Oman.

The letters of condolence messages were handed over to the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah during a meeting held on 15 January 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad was also associated with the Special Envoy.

Conveying Sri Lanka’s deepest condolences and sympathies on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy Minister Premajayantha stated that late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said was a visionary leader and a true friend of Sri Lanka. His Majesty’s passing is an irreparable loss and his contribution to bring about peace and harmony to the region as well as to the world at large will forever be remembered. Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy also conveyed that the People of Sri Lanka share the grief of the members of the Royal Family and the People of the Sultanate of Oman.

Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah thanked Sri Lanka’s Special Envoy for visiting the Sultanate to offer the condolences of the Government of Sri Lanka and stated that he would convey the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs H.E. Khalifa bin Ali Alharthy, and Chief of West Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman H.E. Sheikh Hilal Marhoon Salem Al Maamari were associated with the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of Oman during the meeting.