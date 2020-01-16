Sri Lanka eyes increase in high spending tourists from India

Sri Lanka is looking to draw more high spending tourists from India this year.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) made its first successful participation for the year 2020 at South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2020 in New Delhi, India from 8th to 10th January 2020, SLTPB said in a statement today.

SLTPB also held a press conference to create awareness among the Media and public about its latest promotional activities and plans for 2020, and promotional campaigns and fairs in which they hope to participate.

SATTE 2020 is India’s leading B2B travel trade engagement show which receives an enormous crowd of visitors each year. This year’s event successfully concluded with an increase in the footfall by a historic 40 percent in its 26th year. The three-day business networking trade show, SATTE 2020 was the biggest event ever with more than 1000 exhibitors, from over 50 countries and 28 Indian states. This mega fair also witnessed a tremendous response from the Industry, whereas it was thoroughly supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Over the years, SATTE has grown both in terms of exhibitors and visitors (including international and domestic buyers) and is today the biggest networking forum for the travel and tourism industry in South Asia.

India has been identified as one of the fastest growing outbound markets in the world and outbound tourist departures are expected to grow to 50 million in 2020.

SLTPB has identified India as an important source market for Sri Lanka tourism. As the SLTPB has been participating at SATTE in the past and with the growing number of interest is shown by the industry. India is one of the top ten markets for Sri Lanka, which has brought a large number of tourists to the destination throughout the years.

The main purpose of participating at this event is to increase tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from India in 2020, increase arrivals of high spenders to Sri Lanka from India, encourage travel journalists, tour operators and bloggers to visit Sri Lanka and its lesser known attractions, so that Sri Lanka will be able to secure its place as an exiting travel destination with a load of holiday opportunities in store for the perfect traveler.

The purpose of participating at this event also indicates something unique as well, that is to increase the number of weddings from India arranged in Sri Lanka, SLTPB said.

Since both cultures and rituals are somewhat similar to each other, and manty similarities are between the two nations, Sri Lanka will have no problem in being the ideal destination for an Indian wedding.

B2B meetings were also held between the Sri Lankan and Indian counterparts to increase the business relationship between the two countries. And they were most interested in finding out new locations to spend their holiday.The Indian visitors were thrilled to get a cultural experience by the Sri Lankan performers, who showed their unbeatable skills in performing and entertaining.

Upto December 2019, tourist arrivals from India was recorded as 424,887, where it showed a 16.4% change compared with the same period in 2018. (Colombo Gazette)