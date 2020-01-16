Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala interdicted

Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala has been interdicted over the leaked telephone recordings involving Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Services Commission has made recommendations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over High Court judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

Earlier, Attorney General Dappula de Livera had given instructions to the Colombo Crimes Division to record statements from the judges who had been involved in telephone conversations with Ramanayake.

Accordingly, the police are to record statements from retired High Court Judge Padmini N. Ranawaka, judge Gihan Pilapitiya and Magistrate Dammika Hemapala. (Colombo Gazette)