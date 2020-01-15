Presidential delegation in Oman to convey condolences

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa delegated two senior parliamentarians to convey his condolences on the death of Oman ruler Sultan Qaboos to the new ruler of the Sultanate.

Accordingly, State Minister of International Cooperation Susil Premjayanth and former minister and Parliamentarian Faiszer Mustapha left for Oman Tuesday evening.

As soon after the demise of Omani ruler, President Rajapaksa said : “ It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, Government and the People of the Sultanate of Oman at this time of grief and sorrow,” the president said.

The Sri Lankan Ambasador in Muscat Ameer Ajwad said that arrangements are being made for the Sri Lankan delegation for an audience with the new ruler Haitham Bin Tariq to convey Sri Lankan President’s condolences on behalf of his countrymen.

“ I am proud to represent Sri Lanka to our heartfelt condolences on the death of this great ruler, who had ruled Oman successfully for decades,” Mustapha said, adding that the delegation will also convey President Rajapaksa’s greetings and good wishes to the new Sultan.