UNP suspends Ranjan Ramanayake’s party membership

The United National Party (UNP) has suspended the membership of Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the membership has been temporarily suspended.

The move comes after several telephone recordings of Ramanayake were leaked to the media.

Ramanayake had admitted to recording the telephone conversations saying it was done to achieve his target in his fight against corruption.

The conversations involved Ramanayake and former senior officers of the Criminal Investigations Department and well as a female judge.

The Government accused Ramanayake of attempting to influence investigations and the judiciary when the UNP was in Government.

However, Ramanayake had said that he had not influenced any case but did what it took to crackdown on corruption and drug smuggling. (Colombo Gazette)