UK reiterates commitment to reconciliation in Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) has reiterated its commitment to reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Director for South Asia, Gareth Bayley met the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leadership in Colombo for talks.

The British High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted saying Bayley reiterated the UK’s commitment to reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka.

He also had talks with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed matters related to reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka.

They also discussed shared interests on security and climate priorities.