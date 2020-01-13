Tourist Police unit to be strengthened

The Tourist Police unit is to be strengthened and other steps will be taken to boost the tourism industry.

The decision was taken at talks held today between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and top officials of the Tourism Ministry.

Tourist Police Division was established in 2007 and teams were deployed covering the city of Colombo and other tourist sites to carry out surveillance and protect tourists from crimes and harassment.

However, as of late the Tourist Police Division has not been very active.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga, Tourism State Minister Arundika Fernando and other officials in the tourism sector had talks with the President today.

The President’s office said that at the talks it was decided to set a USD $10 billion revenue target for Sri Lanka by 2025.

The target is to be achieved through targeted promotions, building the image of the country and making Sri Lanka the preferred destination with superlative Sri Lankan hospitality.