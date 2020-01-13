Sri Lanka eyes more tourists from Western Europe

Sri Lanka is targeting more tourists from Western Europe due to high revenue and high value generated by tourists from those countries, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) said today.

SLTPB said that at a juncture where the country is repositioning itself, this effort will be of the utmost importance to Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued today SLTPB said that it participated in the the 18th edition of the ILTM France, at Cannes which had an attendance of over 5000 visitors from all across the world. ILTM 2019 was also marked as the biggest event which was held so far, since its inception.

Thirteen travel trade representatives joined the Sri Lanka delegation on their mission to highlight Sri Lanka as one of the best tourism destinations in the world, with its various travel opportunities, and the colorful Sri Lanka pavilion captured the attention of the visitors who was amazed by the beauty of the island destination.

ILTM is considered to be the ideal platform to promote Sri Lanka to the high end market, which will bring more high spending tourists and boost the country’s economic and tourist sector.

SLTPB said that by adding their contribution to the fair, local travel agents were able to meet up and develop new contacts and new business opportunities, as ILTM is one of the key market places to catch up with colleagues and clients of the industry. The event also gave participants a chance to increase awareness of their luxury products, and gain more recognition and promote Sri Lanka Tourism Luxury products further.

Overall, throughout the whole event, Sri Lanka gained the momentum at the ILTM and unveiled the full fledge marketing strategy for French Luxury market and endorsing the event with high level of destination branding and visibility. ILTM Travel fair generated many opportunities for promoting Sri Lanka for French travelers. Few meetings were held with major tour operators who are currently selling Sri Lanka as a destination and the new operators who are planning to promote Sri Lanka as a destination.