An Indonesian budget airline landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning after two passengers fell ill and died.

Lion Air made an emergency landing at the BIA while on its way from Jeddah to Indonesia.

The airline had sought to transfer the two passengers to a hospital in Sri Lanka for medical attention.

The deceased were identified as a 71-year-old Indonesian woman and a 64-year-old man

However, the two passengers were pronounced dead. (Colombo Gazette)