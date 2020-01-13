Huawei opens sale of New Wearable Products at One Galle Face Huawei Experience Store

Huawei, innovative smartphone manufacturer, freshly unveiled their extensive and impressive collection of wearables for the year 2020, including the Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds 3, Huawei Band 4 and Huawei Band 4E. The first sales event of the wearables was conducted at the Huawei Experience Center in One Galle Face Mall, recently.

The event was graced by the presence of Fitness Model Dr. Pandula Basnayake, Country Head – Huawei Devices Sri Lanka Peter Liuyi and various key opinion leaders such as Chanux Bro, Travel with Wife, SL Geek, SL Photo Tutorial and Andro Dollar.

The first sale of each wearables product was conducted alongside many reviews from the attending KOLs and guests that were impressed with the level of technology that Huawei offered. Those who attended were able to experience the superior technology offered by Huawei through its newly launched wearables and to purchase them.

“We have always strived most to match the level of technology that our consumers in Sri Lanka expect from Huawei. Therefore, we have successfully launched the extensive range of wearables for our customers to enjoy the superior lifestyle experience provided by Huawei,” commented Peter Liu, Country Head – Huawei Devices Sri Lanka. “We are proud to hold the first sales event of our wearables range at our newest Huawei Experience Store at One Galle Face Mall and we hope to receive positive responses through our loyal consumers.”

“The intensity of better hi-tech performance and experience provided by Huawei wearables is phenomenal. We are extremely impressed with how these wearables contribute immensely to a healthy lifestyle alongside the rapidly developing technology of today, specifically the Huawei Band 4 and 4E,” stated Dr. Pandula Basnayake. “The range of wearables comes with stunning interfaces and top-notch technology, all programmed to be the best in what they do.”

Renowned for its exceptional capabilities, the latest Huawei Watch GT 2 update brings exciting new features. The Watch GT 2 with the 1.39-inch AMOLED screen is powered by Huawei’s home-grown Kirin A1 chipset, which includes intelligent power-saving technology. It consists of a 2GB RAM and 4GB storage, out of which 2.2GB is usable space – enough to hold around 500 songs along with the ability to seamlessly call anyone through Bluetooth.

Being the world’s first open-fit active noise-cancellation Bluetooth earphones, Huawei’s Freebuds 3 are tailored to work and adapt to different ear canal shapes. The Kirin A1 chipset, higher performance antenna and optimized encoder guarantee a stable Bluetooth Calling and anti-interference capability for Huawei FreeBuds 3, even in complex environments.

Huawei Band 4 and 4e feature a PMOLED color display with a resolution of 48×88 pixels over the space of 0.5 inches. With the feature of water resistance up to 50 meters, Huawei Band 4 and 4e is the ideal companion for the user during sweating workouts, surfing or swimming. Huawei Band 4 and 4e have functions of step counting, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, and message alerts on various mobile phones. The significant difference being that Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition is designed to be the ideal companion in basketball with its workout modules being monitored specifically, both Huawei Band 4 and 4e serve as intense workout monitors that contribute for an appreciably healthier life.

In 2019, Huawei was ranked 47th on BrandZ Top 100 list of Most Valuable Global Brands, 79th in Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands and 25th on the Brand Finance Global 500 Most Valuable Brands lists. HUAWEI has also achieved the number 68th position on Interbrand’s Best Global Brands list last year. Additionally, Huawei holds the 61st slot on Fortune’s Global 500.