Colombo High Court issues notice on Rajitha Senaratne

The Colombo High Court today issued notice on former Minister Rajitha Senaratne to appear in court on 17 January.

A revision application filed against an order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court to grant bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, is to be supported on 17 January.

The Attorney General (AG) had filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne.

Senaratne, who was arrested and kept under detention at a private hospital over a ‘white van’ press conference , was granted bail on 30 December.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest Seneratne over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions. (Colombo Gazette)