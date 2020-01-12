Veteran actor Jayalath Manoratne passed away

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and actor Jayalath Manoratne passed away. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.

Manoratne was an award-winning actor in Sri Lankan cinema, stage drama and television.

Manoratne has won awards ranging from OCIC, Presidential, Sarasavi, Raigam Tele’es, Sumathi and the State Literary and Drama awards. He was the best actor back to back in 1991 and 1992 for his performance in Socrates and Dvitva.

He was considered as one of five actors who have dominated the Sri Lankan stage by critics.