Sri Lanka expresses condolences over demise of Sultan of Oman

Sri Lanka has expressed condolences over the demise of the Sultan of Oman.

President Goatabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena sent messages of condolences to Oman.

In his message the President said that it was with profound sadness that he learnt of the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman.

“On behalf of the Government, the People of Sri Lanka and my own behalf, I convey our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, through you to the members of the Royal Family, the Government and the People of Oman,” he said.

The President said that Oman had been transformed into a progressive and peaceful nation for the last 50 years under the visionary leadership of the Sultan.

“In his passing, Oman and the world have lost a sagacious and dedicated national leader. Sri Lanka has lost a cherished friend and will always value His Majesty’s contribution to the strengthening of the close relationship between Sri Lanka and Oman,” the President said.

In his message, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that during the long reign and under the stewardship of the Sultan of Oman, Oman had made commendable progress and our two countries became closer through much greater interaction.

He said that the Sultan of Oman will be remembered for his contribution to the people of Sri Lanka, and the people of Oman as well as those of the rest of the world. (Colombo Gazette)