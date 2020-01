Twelve students arrested over an assault incident at the Colombo University have been remanded till 13 January (Monday).

The 12 students were arrested after a heated exchange in the university canteen led to one student being assaulted.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows one boy being assaulted by a group of students.

The Cinnamon Gardens Police said that the student who was assaulted was admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)