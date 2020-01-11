Heavy rains cause water logging in Dubai Airport

Operations at the world’s busiest airport, the Dubai Airport, have been affected due to heavy rains and flooding on Saturday morning. Several flights have been delayed, while some have been diverted.

“Flight delays are likely to continue throughout the day (at the Dubai International Airport – DXB). Some flights have been canceled or diverted to DWC (Dubai World Central). Check your flight status on http://dubaiairports.ae or your airline’s website,” Dubai Airports tweeted.

Earlier, the airports operators had warned that DXB was experiencing “flight disruption” and that roads were congested. “We advise customers to allow significant extra time to get to the airport and use Dubai Metro. Customers should check their flight status with their airline or on http:// dubaiairports.ae,” it said.

The Roads and Transport Authority also took to Twitter to warn residents that delays in DXB Airport Taxi services were expected. (Courtesy Khaleej Times)