US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in Sri Lanka next week

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, from January 13-22.

From January 13-14, she will be in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will then travel to New Delhi, India, from January 15-18, to attend the Raisina Dialogue. She will also meet with senior government officials to advance the U.S.-India strategic global partnership following the success of the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, and will discuss topics of mutual interest with members of the business community and civil society.

Finally, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, from January 19-22. She will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern.