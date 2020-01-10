President says unlike past tear gas and water cannons not used

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today noted that unlike in the past tear gas and water cannons were not used on protesting university students yesterday.

Instead, he says discussions were held with the students to resolve their issues.

The Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) staged a protest in Colombo over several key demands.

The protesters gathered near the Presidential Secretariat and demanded solutions to their demands.

President Rajapaksa said that he invited the protesters for talks with his officials to resolve their issues.

“Contrary to the usual tear-gas & baton charge that greeted Uni student protestors previously, I invited the union reps to Pres office to meet with Addtl Secy & Higher Ed officials to discuss grievances. Regular follow-up mtngs were scheduled, to ensure speedy resolution to issues,” Rajapaksa tweeted today.

Meanwhile, the IUSF said that if their demands are not met they will stage more street protests. (Colombo Gazette)