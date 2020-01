Two policemen have been sentenced to 28 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for soliciting a bribe.

An Inspector of Police (IP) and a Constable were sentenced by the Colombo High Court to 28 years rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of soliciting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The two police officers had solicited the bribe to refrain from taking legal action against a suspect over an incident in 2009.

They were arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission while accepting the bribe.