Swiss Embassy employee ordered to appear before CID

A Swiss Embassy employee accused of falsifying evidence in an alleged abduction incident, has been ordered by court to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department every month.

The employee is out on bail after she was arrested and remanded over claims she made that she was kidnapped.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the local Swiss Embassy employee to appear before the CID on the last Sunday of every month.

The employee was arrested on 16 December on the grounds of falsifying evidence but was granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)